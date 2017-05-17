“You May Want to Marry My Husband” film in the works at Universal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Universal has bought the movie rights to the New York Times column “You May Want to Marry My Husband”, written by the late author Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Variety said.

The studio won an auction for the project and has set up “You May Want to Marry My Husband” with Universal-based Marc Platt, whose credits include “Legally Blonde” and “La La Land.”

Universal topped bids from Paramount, Sony, Netflix, and Studio 8 for the rights to the column, which was published March 3 in the New York Times. Rosenthal died 10 days later at the age of 51 of complications from terminal cancer.

In the column, Rosenthal praised the best qualities of her husband, Jason Rosenthal, and the many ways she’s fallen in love with him throughout their 26 years together:

“If you’re looking for a dreamy, let’s-go-for-it travel companion, Jason is your man. He also has an affinity for tiny things: taster spoons, little jars, a mini-sculpture of a couple sitting on a bench, which he presented to me as a reminder of how our family began.

Here is the kind of man Jason is: He showed up at our first pregnancy ultrasound with flowers. This is a man who, because he is always up early, surprises me every Sunday morning by making some kind of oddball smiley face out of items near the coffeepot: a spoon, a mug, a banana.”

Amy Krouse Rosenthal was a Chicago-based writer known for her memoir “Encyclopedia of an Ordinary Life.” Storied Media Group stopped shopping the rights when the column was published, put that on hold following her death, then started up again in late April.

The column was part of the Times’ “Modern Love” feature, started in 2004. Rosenthal and her family were repped by Amy Rennert, Rosenthal’s longtime publishing agent, and WME in the deal. Storied Media repped the New York Times.