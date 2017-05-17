Samsung says has sold more than 5 million Galaxy S8 phones globally

PanARMENIAN.Net - Global sales of the Galaxy S8 smartphones have crossed 5 million units, Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday, May 16, according to The Korea Herald.

“Although we cannot provide detailed figures, the sales are going smoothly around the globe. The combined sales already are beyond 5 million units,” a Samsung official said.

Samsung released the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus in Korea, the US and Canada on April 21. The sales gradually expanded to other regions, covering most major countries in Europe.

The tech giant said the flagship smartphones will reach some 120 countries by the end of this month, including China.

Industry watchers said Samsung is expected to sell 20 million units of the Galaxy S8 by the end of the second quarter. Annual sales are estimated to be between 50 million and 60 million units.