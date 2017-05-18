Tsarukyan bloc an opposition force, leader says

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's Tsarukyan bloc will be an opposition force in the 6th Convocation National Assembly, said lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan, who will also head the bloc’s parliamentary faction.

“If no announcement on joining the coalition has been made, then we’re opposition,” Tsarukyan told reporters, according to Panorama.am.

The 6th Convocation National Assembly will consist of 105 lawmakers, including 58 from RPA, 31 from Tsarukyan bloc, nine from YELQ, and seven from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun.

Newly-elected lawmakers from YELQ bloc were absent from the National Assembly hall as president Serzh Sargsyan addressed the first parliament session on Thursday, May 18.