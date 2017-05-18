// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia president wants four-million population by 2040

May 18, 2017 - 14:20 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Improvement of Armenia’s demographic indicators must be a key objective in the coming decades, president Serzh Sargsyan said addressing the first session of the 6th Convocation National Assembly.

“As a result of a rapid improvement of the demographic situation, at least four million people must be living in Armenia by 2040,” Sargsyan said on Thursday, May 18.

According to him, developments in the demographic situation in the last 25 years were conditioned by a number of objective and subjective factors, while the results are extremely disturbing and unacceptable.

Sargsyan said the country needs to stop emigration, boost birth rates and create conditions for repatriation.

