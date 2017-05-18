Benedict Cumberbatch’s company to adapt novel “The End We Start From”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch and Hera Pictures have acquired the feature film rights to Megan Hunter’s hotly anticipated debut novel, “The End We Start From”, Variety said.

The book, published by Picador this week, follows a new mother and her newborn, who are turned into refugees following an environmental crisis in the U.K. Forced to leave their home after London is submerged in flood waters, the family must search for safety in a country thrown into chaos.

“‘The End We Start From’ is a stunning tale of motherhood,” Cumberbatch said. “Megan has crafted a striking and frighteningly real story of a family fighting for survival that will make everyone stop and think about what kind of planet we are leaving behind for our children. We’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this story to life.”

“This exquisite piece of writing is profoundly moving,” Hera Pictures founder Liza Marshall said. “It captures the deep love between a mother and child while forcing us all to consider what the world could become if climate change destabilized everything we take for granted. Megan has written something very special and unique and we’re excited and honored to have the opportunity to make it into a film.”

The movie will be produced by Cumberbatch, Marshall, Adam Ackland, and Sophie Hunter.

“I am absolutely delighted that such a talented, passionate, and dynamic team will be working together to create a film version of ‘The End We Start From,'” Hunter said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to see my work translated into a new medium, particularly by a group of people with such a heartfelt appreciation of the book. I can’t wait to see what emerges from this exciting collaboration.”

Since launching the banner in 2013, SunnyMarch has quietly built an exciting slate that includes an adaptation of Matt Haig’s upcoming book “How to Stop Time” and Geoffrey Household’s classic British novel “Rogue Male.” SunnyMarch’s TV arm, supported by StudioCanal, is producing TV adaptations of Ian McEwan’s “The Child in Time” and Edward St Aubyn’s Patrick Melrose novels.

The production company also recently come on to produce “Rio,” which stars Cumberbatch and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Marshall is currently in post-production on “Riviera,” a 10-part series for Sky Atlantic, and “The State,” a four-part drama about ISIS from Peter Kosminsky for Channel 4, co-produced with National Geographic.