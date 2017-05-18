EFSE meets in Croatia to discuss stronger startup environment
May 18, 2017 - 15:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE), a microfinance fund with nearly EUR 1 billion in assets under management, is meeting in Split, Croatia on 17-18 May to emphasise its support for entrepreneurs and its unwavering funding of small business in the regions it serves.
The motto of this year’s meeting highlights the areas receiving increased EFSE focus: Enabling Financial inclusion, Startups and Entrepreneurship. These areas are a natural extension of the fund’s focus on small businesses, job creation, and economic growth.
This year’s meeting provides a unique forum for high-level discussions about the current challenges facing both the financial industry and entrepreneurs. Guests at the meeting include numerous central bank governors, leading banking and microfinance industry executives, and top managers from national and international development organisations. Topics at the meeting – presented by sector experts – range from how fintech solutions can help micro and small enterprises (MSEs), to methods for strengthening the startup environment.
EFSE Board Chairman Christoph Tiskens said: “Our fund has served a vital role in improving lives in the regions we serve. EFSE financing for MSEs and low-income households promotes local and regional prosperity by supporting those seeking to expand their business or workforce, or improve their living conditions. Our renewed focus on new businesses also bolsters both job creation and economic development in the fund’s markets.”
The fund and its Development Facility have shown their dedication to new businesses by organising and sponsoring a range of events to support entrepreneurs over the past year. In November, the facility even hosted its first competition for new fintech companies: The inaugural Fincluders Startup Challenge attracted nearly 100 entrants with products for spreading financial inclusion and culminated with 15 finalists pitching their ideas to industry experts in the German capital Berlin.
As the funding catalyst for 860,000 small business and housing loans with a value of EUR 5.9 billion, since its inception the EFSE has directly contributed to improving access to finance for hundreds of thousands of MSEs and low-income households in 16 markets in Southeast Europe and the European Eastern Neighbourhood Region. Since it was created in 2005, the fund has provided loans to nearly 100 partner lending institutions in the regions it serves; on 31 December 2016, the EFSE’s outstanding portfolio invested in target countries amounted to EUR 924.3 million, which is currently on-lent to finance more than 160,000 sub-loans with a total volume of EUR 1 billion.
Top stories
According to Vardanyan, IDeA and its partners and donors have since 2007 invested more than $550 million in various projects in Armenia.
As the National Statistical Service reports, imports to Armenia totaled $803.7 million, registering a 17.9% increase year-on-yea
75.8 million kWh of Armenian electricity have been shipped to the Georgian market in the first quarter of 2017.
The government has made a decision to allocate to Sastex the building of the former regional hospital and the adjacent areas.
Partner news
Latest news
NA speaker nominee vows better ties between authorities and opposition He hailed Armenia’s transition to a parliamentary system of governance which, according to him, envisages more responsibility.
Band formed by Gorillaz and Klaxons members announce debut gig As well as playing guitar with Gorillaz, Jeff Wootton has also played live with The Last Shadow Puppets, Beady Eye and Damon Albarn.
First promo art for “Hellboy” reboot unveiled "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" is reportedly aiming for an R-Rating and will have a horror movie style.
Turkey wants ouster of U.S. envoy for anti-IS coalition President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.