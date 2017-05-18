Election of Armenian parliament deputy speakers pushed back one day

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Assembly is set to hold votes on candidates nominated for the posts of deputy speakers on Friday, May 19, instead of Thursday, nominee from the ruling Republican Party Eduard Sharmazanov said, while closing the first session.

Under the new constitution, the parliament will have three deputy speakers, with Sharmazanov and former justice minister Arpine Hovhannisyan nominated from RPA, and Mikayel Melkumyan from Tsarukyan bloc.

Ara Babloyan from RPA was earlier elected the speaker of the National Assembly.

The parliament voted by secret ballot with 88 in favor and 12 opposed, catapulting Babloyan ahead of his only rival, Edmon Marukyan from the opposition YELQ bloc.