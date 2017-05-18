Election of Armenian parliament deputy speakers pushed back one day
May 18, 2017 - 23:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Assembly is set to hold votes on candidates nominated for the posts of deputy speakers on Friday, May 19, instead of Thursday, nominee from the ruling Republican Party Eduard Sharmazanov said, while closing the first session.
Under the new constitution, the parliament will have three deputy speakers, with Sharmazanov and former justice minister Arpine Hovhannisyan nominated from RPA, and Mikayel Melkumyan from Tsarukyan bloc.
Ara Babloyan from RPA was earlier elected the speaker of the National Assembly.
The parliament voted by secret ballot with 88 in favor and 12 opposed, catapulting Babloyan ahead of his only rival, Edmon Marukyan from the opposition YELQ bloc.
YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the MPs will return to the hall once the president's speech is over to participate in the fist session.
Also, Naira Zohrabyan, Vardevan Grigoryan and Vardan Bostanjyan will head three of the new parliament’s committees.
The socially vulnerable residentswill receive AMD 15,000 each, which Pashinyan said will help “get rid of the vote-buying practice.”
President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree to relieve Yuri Khachaturov of the position of the secretary of the National Security Council.
