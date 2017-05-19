// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani army registered overnight

May 19, 2017 - 10:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on May 18 and the following night, with more than 1300 shots fired from various caliber firearms.

Besides, Azeri forces also employed a grenade launcher and a 60-mm mortar in various directions of the frontline.

Artsakh defense army troops continue controlling the situation along the contact line and protecting their positions.

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in a statement released on May 18 cited "information collected from multiple reliable sources" which proved that Azerbaijan initiated the latest escalation on the contact line.

Video footage unveiled earlier on May 17 revealed Azerbaijan's sheling of an Artsakh military objective several days ago and Karabakh's retaliatory fire.

