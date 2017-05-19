Armenia excels Azerbaijan, Georgia in terms of healthcare quality: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia outperforms all its neighbors in terms of healthcare quality, according to a new report ranking 195 countries globally.

The country was placed the 63th in the Healthcare Access and Quality Index, followed by Azerbaijan (No. 68), Georgia (No. 71), Turkey (No. 80) and Iran (No. 87).

As an approximate measure of people’s access to quality healthcare, an international team of researchers analyzed mortality rates for 32 diseases and injuries that are typically not fatal when effective medical care is available.

The healthcare gold standard remains Andorra, which is geographically nestled between Spain (No. 8) and France (No. 15).

Iceland, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Australia, Finland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg round out the top 10 countries, according to the comprehensive report published in the medical journal The Lancet on Thursday, May 18.

Interestingly, the United States finished 35th behind Britain, which ranked the 30th. Russia is the 57th globally.

Central African Republic, Afghanistan and Somalia at the bottom of the ranking suffer the worst standards of all.