Philippine's Duterte imposes ban on smoking in public
May 19, 2017 - 14:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order that will impose a wide-ranging ban on smoking in public, reinforcing some of the toughest anti-tobacco measures in Asia, AFP reports.
Smoking cigarettes will be banned in many public places, while selling tobacco within 100 metres (330 feet) of schools and other areas where children gather could attract jail terms, according to the order published late Thursday, May 18.
Duterte, a firebrand leader most famous for waging a war on drugs in which thousands of people have died, had promised immediately after becoming president last year to introduce the smoking ban as part of a range of measures to impose more order on society.
Other measures included a ban on singing karaoke at night and a 2:00 am curfew on drinking alcohol in public, although these have yet to be implemented.
Duterte rose to prominence as the longtime mayor of the southern city of Davao, which he said he transformed from being crime-ridden into one of the nation's most liveable and safe urban centres.
However his critics have said Duterte has supplanted the rule of law with his war on drugs, alleging he has triggered a killing spree by police and vigilantes who have been spurred on by his calls for tens of thousands of people to die.
The order had been reported in some media as a blanket ban on smoking in public places.
However the order did not make that clear and health department spokesman Eric Tayag said the exact areas to be banned would be announced later, with the order set to become law in 60 days.
Nevertheless, the order did state that smoking would be banned in all "enclosed" public places, which are defined as having a roof and at least one wall.
This means it will cover all public buildings, such as workplaces and malls. However there will be designated smoking areas allowed inside these buildings.
Smoking will also be banned on all forms of public transport.
Top stories
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
Partner news
Latest news
Ford brings Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its 2016 fleet Android Auto is supported for smartphones running Android 5.0 and higher, CarPlay for iPhone 5 or later, updated to iOS 7.1 or higher
First look: Gerard Butler heads back to Scotland in “Keepers” The story centers on three lighthouse keepers who arrive for their six-week shift and settle into their usual solitary routines on an uninhabited island.
Carl Barat & The Jackals unveil new video for “Sister” (video) The new track is taken from the band’s forthcoming EP ‘Harder They Fall’, which was first announced last month.
Toyota, Nissan, Honda get behind fuel cell push in Japan Fuel cell vehicles are zero-emission, running on power produced when hydrogen combines with oxygen in the air to create water.