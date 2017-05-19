Carl Barat & The Jackals unveil new video for “Sister” (video)
May 19, 2017 - 16:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Carl Barat & The Jackals have shared the new video for their single ‘Sister’ – watch the new clip, premiering exclusively on NME.
The new track is taken from the band’s forthcoming EP ‘Harder They Fall’, which was first announced last month. Set to be the band’s first release since their 2015 debut album ‘Let It Reign’, the new EP will be released on May 26 – with ‘Sister’ available for download now if you pre-order the EP.
Ahead of the release of ‘Let It Reign’, Barat and his band have unveiled the new video for ‘Sister’. Directed by The Libertines guitarist with the band’s longtime associate Roger Sargent, the clip sees Barat and the band star alongside a cast that includes The Skinner Brothers, who hail from Barat’s home town.
Speaking about the concept behind the ‘Sister’ video, Barat said: “We [The Jackals] grew up in small British rural towns and all felt alienated with no sense of belonging. The videos for ‘Sister’ and ‘Burning Cars’ [which will be released on May 26] allude to that feeling of being – isolated, lonely and trapped and for a lot of people its an accepted norm to feel that way.”
Carl Barat & The Jackals will head out on tour next week in support of the ‘Harder They Fall’ EP – see their full touring itinerary so far for 2017 below.
May 25 – Think Tank, Newcastle Upon Tyne 26 – King Tuts, Glasgow 27 – Sound City, Liverpool 28 – Margate Wonderland, Margate 30 – Thekla, Bristol
June 1 – Brudendell Social Club, Leeds 2 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham 3 – Dingwalls (Camden Rocks Festival), London 24 – Glastonbury Festival
