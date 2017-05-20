Karabakh serviceman shot dead by Azerbaijani troops
May 20, 2017 - 10:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh soldier, Karen Danielyan (b. 1996) received a fatal gunshot wound in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on Saturday, May 20, at around 7:20 am.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
