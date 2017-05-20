// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh serviceman shot dead by Azerbaijani troops

Karabakh serviceman shot dead by Azerbaijani troops
May 20, 2017 - 10:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh soldier, Karen Danielyan (b. 1996) received a fatal gunshot wound in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on Saturday, May 20, at around 7:20 am.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.

 Top stories
Armenia, Qatar discuss possible visa liberalizationArmenia, Qatar discuss possible visa liberalization
Sargsyan said Armenia is interested in strengthening high-level political dialogue with Qatar and deepening cooperation in various sectors.
AGBU Scholarship Program supports hundreds of students worldwideAGBU Scholarship Program supports hundreds of students worldwide
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
Artsakh army destroys Azerbaijani drone on contact lineArtsakh army destroys Azerbaijani drone on contact line
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
Armenia snatches 23 medals at Grand International Wine AwardsArmenia snatches 23 medals at Grand International Wine Awards
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
Partner news
 Articles
Hope from the sea

Ship that rescued Musaler Armenians

 Most popular in the section
Turkish trolls reportedly behind ticket scams/hacks against “The Promise”
Assange: Turkey trying to cover up Armenian Genocide
French Armenians to support Macron at presidential elections
Armenia, EU launch talks on common aviation area agreement
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Uber extends on-demand service to trucking "What used to take several hours and multiple phone calls can now be achieved with the touch of a button," Uber said.
Facebook rolls out a new “Order Food” option When you tap through to the new food ordering icon on Facebook, you'll see a list of restaurants in your area that use the service.
Apple blames exploding Beats headphones on third-party batteries The Beats headphones in question were reportedly an older model, purchased in 2014, that required extra batteries to function.
Rouhani leads Iran presidential race, official says An official said that with 25 million ballots certified by the authorities so far, Rouhani won 14.619 million and Raisi gained 10.125 million.