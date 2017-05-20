“Suicide Squad” helmer in talks for “Scarface” reimagining

PanARMENIAN.Net - David Ayer is in negotiations to direct Universal’s “Scarface” reimagining, Variety said.

Variety first reported that Antoine Fuqua left the director’s chair. Sources reveal that the studio is now very close to landing a new helmer. Diego Luna, who starred in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” had been attached to play the role made famous by Al Pacino in Brian De Palma’s classic, but it’s unknown at this time whether he will still topline, now that the project is courting a new director.

The Coen brothers recently polished the script. Terence Winter had penned an earlier version.

The new “Scarface,” will be produced by Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions and Scott Stuber. Martin Bregman, who produced the 1983 original, will return to produce again. The studio first bought rights to “Scarface” in 1932.

Exec VP of production Jon Mone and VP of production Jay Polidoro will oversee the project for Universal.

The film is set to bow on August 10, 2018.

Ayer most recently directed Netflix’s fantasy cop thriller “Bright,” starring Will Smith.