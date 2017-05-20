Armenia to boost military-technical cooperation with India

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia announced on Saturday, May 20 that it intends to develop military-technical cooperation with India as the two countries held talks in the defense sector on May 16-20.

An armenian defense ministry delegation visited India in the reporting period,

At the meetings, both sides attached great importance to the high-level political relations between Armenia and India, stressing the big potential in the defense sector too.

Also, the two countries reaffirmed their common approaches to the various regional and international security issues.