U.S. regulators open probe into recall of 1.7 million Hyundai, Kia models
May 20, 2017 - 14:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, Reuters reports citing filings.
After a Korean whistleblower reported concerns to it last year, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it would investigate the timeliness of the engine recalls and whether the recall campaigns covered enough vehicles.
The agency could impose fines if it determines the recalls were not conducted properly.
On Saturday, May 20, a Hyundai spokesman in Seoul said the company "has conducted recalls in compliance with U.S. regulations and procedure" and will "sincerely" cooperate with the probe.
Last month, Hyundai and Kia opted to recall another 1.48 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and South Korea to address the same issue at a cost of 360 billion won ($322 million), after reports to U.S. authorities of engine stalling, including some at higher speeds.
The U.S. models affected by the latest recalls were 572,000 Hyundai Motor’s Sonata and Santa Fe Sport vehicles with "Theta II" engines and Kia's Optima, Sorento and Sportage vehicles.
South Korean authorities said Kim's report to them sparked the recall in the U.S. The NHTSA did not say whether his complaint led to the recall.
In April, the NHTSA told Reuters that it was reviewing Kim's materials and "will take appropriate action as warranted". It did not elaborate on possible actions.
On May 18, the U.S. agency opened a probe into "both the timeliness and scope" of the "Theta II" engine recalls of Hyundai and Kia and their "compliance with reporting requirements," according to its filings seen on Saturday.
