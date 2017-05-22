Microsoft teases new Surface Pro Type Cover colors

PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft is widely expected to launch a new Surface Pro device on Tuesday, May 23, and the company’s Surface chief took to Instagram on Monday to post what appears to be a teaser, The Verge says.

Panos Panay simply posted an image of four Surface keyboards, with the caption that there are “30 hours to go” until Microsoft’s Surface event in Shanghai. The Surface keyboards appear to be new Type Cover colors in alcantara, the same fabric that’s used on Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop.

Microsoft’s teaser comes just days after a Surface Pro leak revealed the new device looks very similar to the existing Surface Pro 4 model. Evleaks posted marketing material of what is claimed to be just a “Surface Pro” without any numbering. The new tablet / laptop hybrid doesn’t appear to include a USB-C port, just like the Surface Laptop.

Microsoft’s Surface event will take place in Shanghai on Tuesday morning, and the company has promised “updates and more information” over at its news site for exact timing and potential live streaming details.