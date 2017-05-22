Cannes 1st look at Olivia Wilde as avenging angel in “A Vigilante”
May 22, 2017 - 17:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Olivia Wilde is an avenging angel in The Hollywood Reporter's exclusive first-look image of A Vigilante.
The Rush actress stars as Sadie, a woman who helps victims seeking revenge against their domestic abusers, in Sarah Daggar-Nickson's thriller, which also features Tonye Patano, Betsy Aidem and David Shumbris. Daggar-Nickson also wrote the screenplay.
Produced by Andrew D. Corkin, Lars Knudsen, Ambyr Childers, Wilde and Allison Carter, the film is being sold at Cannes internationally by Highland Film Group. WME Global is handling domestic rights.
