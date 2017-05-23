Azerbaijan employs mortar, divisional gun on Karabakh contact line

PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 100 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on May 22 and the following night, with more than 1600 shots fired from various caliber firearms.

Besides, Azeri forces also employed an 82-mm mortar and a D-44 divisional gun in the various directions of the frontline.

The Armenian side sustained no losses in the ceasefire violations.

Artsakh defense army troops retaliated to suppress Azerbaijan's provocations and continue protecting their positions.

Around 80 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered the previous night, with more than 750 shots fired from various caliber firearms.