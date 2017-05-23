Azerbaijan employs mortar, divisional gun on Karabakh contact line
May 23, 2017 - 10:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 100 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on May 22 and the following night, with more than 1600 shots fired from various caliber firearms.
Besides, Azeri forces also employed an 82-mm mortar and a D-44 divisional gun in the various directions of the frontline.
The Armenian side sustained no losses in the ceasefire violations.
Artsakh defense army troops retaliated to suppress Azerbaijan's provocations and continue protecting their positions.
Around 80 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered the previous night, with more than 750 shots fired from various caliber firearms.
Top stories
The Texas House of Representatives unanimously adopted a resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide by a vote of 137 to 0.
Sargsyan said Armenia is interested in strengthening high-level political dialogue with Qatar and deepening cooperation in various sectors.
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
U.S., Japan “collaborating on new missile defense radars” Raytheon Co and Lockheed Martin Corp are working with Japanese partners on rival projects to develop new radars to enhance Japan's shield against any N. Korea.
Trump says shared concern about Iran driving Israel, Arab states closer Trump has vowed to do whatever necessary to broker peace between Israel and the Palestinians, dubbing a peace accord "the ultimate deal".
19 killed in suspected terror attack at Manchester concert If it is confirmed as a terror attack, it would be the worst to hit Britain since the July 7 2005 suicide bomb attacks in central London.
HBO renews “Animals” for season 3 The animated comedy series focuses on the downtrodden creatures native New York City, including rats, pigeons, and bedbugs.