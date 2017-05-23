Cannes: Oscilloscope picks up “Beauty and the Dogs”
May 23, 2017 - 14:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Oscilloscope has picked up U.S. rights to Kaouther Ben Hania’s Beauty and the Dogs, which is screening in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard sidebar. The distributor plans a theatrical release later in the year, The Hollywood Reporter said.
The film, produced by Habib Attia and Nadim Cheikhrouha, concerns a young Tunisian woman who is raped by police officers and must fight for her rights.
“Kaouther Ben Hania’s film is an auteurist achievement with a tour-de-force central performance from a sure-to-be future star, Mariam Al Ferjani. Honestly, this is the real Wonder Woman to see on the big screen, and we’re counting on U.S. audiences to have the balls to find out what this fierce display of female empowerment has to offer,” O-Scope’s Dan Berger said.
O-Scope struck the deal with Paris-based distribution company Jour2fête, which also inked deals for Benelux (Cinéart), Switzerland (Trigon), Sweden (Folkets Bio), the Middle East (MC Distribution), Greece (Strada) and China (Blueshare /Time-in-Portrait).
