Turkey vetoing NATO's co-operation with Austria
May 23, 2017 - 16:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey is vetoing NATO's co-operation with Austria, blocking the alliance's partnership activities with 41 countries, the BBC understands.
Turkey is in NATO, providing the most military muscle after the US, while Austria is not. But Austria co-operates closely with NATO, and has more than 400 troops serving in Kosovo.
Ankara is bitterly critical of Austria's push for the EU to stop Turkey's EU membership negotiations.
A NATO meeting is planned for Thursday.
A well-informed source told the BBC that heightened tensions between Turkey and Austria had essentially blocked NATO co-operation with the government in Vienna for the past year. The veto was affecting all the Western alliance's partnership activities, which include several ex-Soviet states.
German news website Die Welt says NATO is now considering reforming those partnerships, so that each nation signs an individual agreement with NATO that could get around the Austria deadlock.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed Austria for frosty relations with the EU, amid tensions over illegal immigration via Turkey and his huge crackdown on political opponents.
He has also lashed out at Germany, prompting Berlin to reconsider its air force deployment at Turkey's Incirlik airbase.
Erdogan was enraged when Austria, Germany and the Netherlands barred Turkish ministers from campaigning on their soil in the run-up to last month's referendum, in which he narrowly won a mandate for sweeping new powers.
In March the NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, called for an end to Turkey's diplomatic row with Austria.
Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern has spoken out against President Erdogan's purge of public servants suspected of backing last July's failed coup. He said the EU should respond by halting talks on Turkey joining.
Top stories
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
Partner news
Latest news
Lana Del Rey talks working with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’ is expected to be released soon, although an official release date has not yet been announced.
U2 dedicate “Running To Stand Still” to Chris Cornell (video) While Cornell’s death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.
Universal’s “Bride of Frankenstein” to open February 2019 Angelina Jolie had been linked to the project for some time but insiders say scheduling will play a factor on her starring in the pic’s title role.
Small glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: study However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.