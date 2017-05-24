// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

OSCE Mission to conduct monitoring of Artsakh line of contact

OSCE Mission to conduct monitoring of Artsakh line of contact
May 24, 2017 - 12:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Thursday, May 25 conduct a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the west of Seysulan settlement of the Martakert region.

From the positions of the Karabakh Defense Army, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the OSCE CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring andto ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.

 Top stories
Trump, first lady listen to Armenian chants at Jerusalem churchTrump, first lady listen to Armenian chants at Jerusalem church
The church, one of the most visited sites in the country, is believed to be the place where Jesus Christ was buried and then resurrected.
Armenia’s Sargsyan congratulates Iran's Rouhani on victoryArmenia’s Sargsyan congratulates Iran's Rouhani on victory
Rouhani secured a commanding lead of 57 percent in a race that drew more than seven out of every 10 voters to the polls.
Texas State House passes Armenian Genocide resolutionTexas State House passes Armenian Genocide resolution
The Texas House of Representatives unanimously adopted a resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide by a vote of 137 to 0.
Armenia, Qatar discuss possible visa liberalizationArmenia, Qatar discuss possible visa liberalization
Sargsyan said Armenia is interested in strengthening high-level political dialogue with Qatar and deepening cooperation in various sectors.
Partner news
 Articles
Hope from the sea

Ship that rescued Musaler Armenians

 Most popular in the section
Turkish trolls reportedly behind ticket scams/hacks against “The Promise”
Assange: Turkey trying to cover up Armenian Genocide
French Armenians to support Macron at presidential elections
Armenia, EU launch talks on common aviation area agreement
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
EU approves plans to make social media firms tackle hate speech The proposals will not extend to live streaming, for example Facebook Live, but just videos stored on a platform, an EU diplomat said.
Man United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan brings Armenia with him: NYT Mkhitaryan says the victory against Ajax would give others the chance “to find out what Armenia is, where it is.”
OPEC likely to extend oil output cuts, but price relief elusive Even a slight rise in value per barrel will fuel further U.S. shale production, meaning more and cheaper oil down the road.
Modern Nokia 3310 now available to buy You’re not going to be downloading all the latest apps on this device, but it does include a fresh take on the classic Snake game.