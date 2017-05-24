OSCE Mission to conduct monitoring of Artsakh line of contact

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Thursday, May 25 conduct a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the west of Seysulan settlement of the Martakert region.

From the positions of the Karabakh Defense Army, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the OSCE CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring andto ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.