OSCE Mission to conduct monitoring of Artsakh line of contact
May 24, 2017 - 12:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Thursday, May 25 conduct a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the west of Seysulan settlement of the Martakert region.
From the positions of the Karabakh Defense Army, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the OSCE CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring andto ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
Top stories
The church, one of the most visited sites in the country, is believed to be the place where Jesus Christ was buried and then resurrected.
Rouhani secured a commanding lead of 57 percent in a race that drew more than seven out of every 10 voters to the polls.
The Texas House of Representatives unanimously adopted a resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide by a vote of 137 to 0.
Sargsyan said Armenia is interested in strengthening high-level political dialogue with Qatar and deepening cooperation in various sectors.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
EU approves plans to make social media firms tackle hate speech The proposals will not extend to live streaming, for example Facebook Live, but just videos stored on a platform, an EU diplomat said.
Man United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan brings Armenia with him: NYT Mkhitaryan says the victory against Ajax would give others the chance “to find out what Armenia is, where it is.”
OPEC likely to extend oil output cuts, but price relief elusive Even a slight rise in value per barrel will fuel further U.S. shale production, meaning more and cheaper oil down the road.
Modern Nokia 3310 now available to buy You’re not going to be downloading all the latest apps on this device, but it does include a fresh take on the classic Snake game.