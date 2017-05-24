EU approves plans to make social media firms tackle hate speech
May 24, 2017 - 15:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - European Union ministers approved proposals on Tuesday, May 23 to make social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube tackle videos with hate speech on their platforms. The proposals, which would be the first legislation at EU level on the issue, still need to be agreed with the European Parliament before becoming law. But EU lawmakers have similarly pushed for social media companies to do more to tackle hateful content on their platforms, Reuters reports.
The proliferation of hate speech and fake news on social media has increased pressure on companies to remove such content promptly, while internet campaigners have warned an excessive crackdown could endanger freedom of speech.
Tuesday's agreement came a day after a suicide bomber killed at least 22 people at a concert in the English city of Manchester. Ministers all offered their condolences to the British delegation.
Where the provision of videos forms an "essential part" of the services provided by a social media company, they will have to take measures to block videos with hate speech, incitement to hatred and content justifying terrorism from their platforms.
This could include establishing mechanisms for users to flag such content.
"We need to take into account new ways of watching videos, and find the right balance to encourage innovative services, promote European films, protect children and tackle hate speech in a better way," said Andrus Ansip, EU Commission Vice-President for the digital single market.
The proposals will not extend to live streaming, for example Facebook Live, but just videos stored on a platform, an EU diplomat said.
The proposals also include a quota of 30 percent of European films and TV shows on video streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, up from the 20 percent originally proposed by the European Commission.
In addition, member states will be able to require video-sharing platforms to contribute financially to the production of European works in the country where they are established and also where they target audiences.
Top stories
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
The primary device failed on Saturday, leaving the ISS to depend on a backup system to route commands to its solar power system.
The pop-over cross-app switcher appears when some users tap the profile icon in the top corners of Facebook, Messenger or Instagram.
The ability to Go Live on YouTube previously required that you have 1,000 subscribers, and before that the requirement was set at 10K.
Partner news
Latest news
Man United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan brings Armenia with him: NYT Mkhitaryan says the victory against Ajax would give others the chance “to find out what Armenia is, where it is.”
OPEC likely to extend oil output cuts, but price relief elusive Even a slight rise in value per barrel will fuel further U.S. shale production, meaning more and cheaper oil down the road.
British police to deploy military at key London sites Prime Minister Theresa May said the threat level was now considered "critical", meaning an attack may be imminent.
Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” reboot gets release date Sony released 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu, which grossed $264 million worldwide.