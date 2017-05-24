“Game of Thrones” season 7 unveils chilling motion poster

PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO has unveiled a creepy motion poster for "Game of Thrones" season 7. The key art, which is released via the movie's social media accounts, features the show's supernatural villain, the Night King, glaring at the camera with a pitch-black background, AceShowbiz said.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast reveals that the upcoming season will have a faster pace. "I feel like I'd been lulled into a different pace," Nikolaj Coster-Waldau gushes. "Everything happened quicker than I'm used to ... a lot of things that normally take a season now take one episode."

Kit Harington similarly adds, "This season is really different than any other season because it's accelerating toward the end, a lot of stuff collides and happens much much quicker than you're used to seeing on 'Thrones' ... it's so different than what everybody is used to. It's quite exciting."

Showrunner Dan Weiss explains the faster pace, "Things are moving faster because in the world of these characters the war that they've been waiting for is upon them. The conflicts that have been building the past six years are upon them and those facts give them a sense of urgency that makes [the characters] move faster."

Showrunner David Benioff chimes in, "For a long time we've been talking about 'the wars to come.' Well, that war is pretty much here. So it's really about trying to find a way to make the storytelling work without feeling like we're rushing it - you still want to give characters their due, and pretty much all the characters that are now left are all important characters. Even the ones who might have started out as relatively minor characters have become significant in their own right."

Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman also teases about what to be seen in the seventh season, "There are White Walkers and dragons and once they start to come together the story has to go where it goes."

The new season of the hit medieval drama premieres July 16 on HBO.