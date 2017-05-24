Armenian Patriarch's General Vicar resigns in Turkey
May 24, 2017 - 17:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Archbishop Aram Ateshyan, General Vicar of Armenian Patriarch of Turkey, has resigned, Agos reported on Wednesday, May 24.
For a while, Armenians of Turkey have been making efforts for holding patriarchal election.
According to church customs, the seat of the general vicar must be eliminated in order to launch the election process.
After debates among the Armenian society, Ateshyan met with a group of foundation executives and benefactors on Wednesday.
The executives attending the meeting confirmed the news of Ateshyan's resignaion.
The Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey is expected to release an official statement concerning the resignation.
Top stories
The church, one of the most visited sites in the country, is believed to be the place where Jesus Christ was buried and then resurrected.
Rouhani secured a commanding lead of 57 percent in a race that drew more than seven out of every 10 voters to the polls.
The Texas House of Representatives unanimously adopted a resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide by a vote of 137 to 0.
Sargsyan said Armenia is interested in strengthening high-level political dialogue with Qatar and deepening cooperation in various sectors.
Partner news
Latest news
$15 million Rockwell dominates Sotheby's American Art Auction In addition to Rockwell, works by 20th Century American icons helped raise the annual spring sale of American Art to a $33.1 million total.
Artcurial announces highlights from its Impressionist & Modern Art Sale The prestigious Impressionist and modern art auctions will include Andromède, a rare marble sculpture with an extraordinary history.
Syrian army says top Islamic State militant killed If confirmed, this would represent a major blow against IS ahead of an attack against the jihadists in their stronghold of Raqqa city.
At least 34 migrants, mostly toddlers, drown off Libya The coast guard called in more ships to help with the rescue, saying about 1,700 people were packed into about 15 vessels.