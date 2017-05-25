PanARMENIAN.Net - Lionsgate has released the first heart-wrenching trailer of "Wonder" starring Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson. The film is based on R.J. Palacio's novels "Wonder", "Auggie & Me" and "365 Days of Wonder", following a little boy who suffers facial deformity and has to cope with the effects, both physically and socially. Tremblay plays the little boy, named Auggie, while Roberts and Wilson portray his parents, AceShowbiz said.

The trailer begins with Auggie, a fifth grader, starting school for the first time, with a helmet covering his head and face. "I've had 27 surgeries that help me to breath, to hear without a hearing aid, but none of them have made me look ordinary," he says. His father later asks him to take off his helmet, revealing his deformed face.

The trailer later shows Auggie's struggle to overcome the social effects caused by his deformity. His classmates think he is ugly and make fun of him a lot. "You are not ugly, Auggie," says his mother. "You just have to say that because you're my mom," says the tearful Auggie. "Because I'm your mom, it counts the most. Because I know you the most," his mother replies.

Based on the New York Times bestseller, "Wonder" tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie's extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can't blend in when you were born to stand out.

Directed by Stephen Chbosky, the film is set to be released in U.S. theaters on November 17.