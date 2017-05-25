Monitoring: Baku fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions
May 25, 2017 - 15:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On May 25, 2017, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the west of Seysulan settlement of the Martakert region.
From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the OSCE CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the OSCE CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. No violation of the cease-fire regime was registered. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its front-line positions and in violation of arrangements reached on the procedure of conducting a monitoring used a surveillance aerostat.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
