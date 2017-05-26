Armenian leader appoints cabinet ministers
May 26, 2017 - 12:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on Thursday, May 25 signed a decree to re-appoint all members of cabinet apart from the minister of justice.
Vache Gabrielyan was re-appointed as Minister of Economic Integration and Reforms. He will also continue in his office as Vice Prime Minister.
Suren Karayan was reinstalled as Minister of Economic Development and Investments.
Edward Nalbandian and Vigen Sargsyan were re-appointed to their posts as Foreign and Defense Ministers.
Ignati Arakelyan was re-appointed as Minister of Agriculture.
Ashot Manukyan will continue officiating as Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources.
Vahan Martirosyan was re-appointed as Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies.
David Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff and Minister in the previous cabinet, will head the Ministry of Justice, replacing Artur Hovhannisyan who was appointed an acting minister last week following Arpine Hovhannisyan's resignation.
Hranush Hakobyan and Vardan Aramyan were re-appointed respectively as Ministers of Diaspora, and Finance.
