Direct Yerevan-Prague flights announced

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Yerevan-based Armenia airline will begin operating regular Yerevan-Prague-Yerevan flights, deputy CEO of the airline Gevorg Khachatryan said in his Facebook post Thursday, May 25.

The airline was green-lighted to operate the flights by the Main Civil Aviation Department of Armenia.

The first flight, to operate twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays - is scheduled for June 13. The flight duration is 3 hours 45 minutes. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the airline at www.armeniafly.com.