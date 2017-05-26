Direct Yerevan-Prague flights announced
May 26, 2017 - 12:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Yerevan-based Armenia airline will begin operating regular Yerevan-Prague-Yerevan flights, deputy CEO of the airline Gevorg Khachatryan said in his Facebook post Thursday, May 25.
The airline was green-lighted to operate the flights by the Main Civil Aviation Department of Armenia.
The first flight, to operate twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays - is scheduled for June 13. The flight duration is 3 hours 45 minutes. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the airline at www.armeniafly.com.
