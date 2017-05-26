// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Direct Yerevan-Prague flights announced

Direct Yerevan-Prague flights announced
May 26, 2017 - 12:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Yerevan-based Armenia airline will begin operating regular Yerevan-Prague-Yerevan flights, deputy CEO of the airline Gevorg Khachatryan said in his Facebook post Thursday, May 25.

The airline was green-lighted to operate the flights by the Main Civil Aviation Department of Armenia.

The first flight, to operate twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays - is scheduled for June 13. The flight duration is 3 hours 45 minutes. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the airline at www.armeniafly.com.

 Top stories
Armenia among leaders in terms of workforce education: PMArmenia among leaders in terms of workforce education: PM
The publication explains the current economic reforms, investment opportunities, regulatory environment and changes taking place in Armenia.
Armenia president wants four-million population by 2040Armenia president wants four-million population by 2040
According to him, developments in the demographic situation in the last 25 years were conditioned by a number of objective and subjective factors.
Armenia: Campaign silence declared ahead of Yerevan electionsArmenia: Campaign silence declared ahead of Yerevan elections
May 13 is the day of electoral silence ahead of the Yerevan City Council vote on May 14, which bans political parties from campaigning.
Direct flights from Tehran to Gyumri may be launched: Armenia GDCADirect flights from Tehran to Gyumri may be launched: Armenia GDCA
GDCA chief Sergey Avetisyan said that Pegasus Airlines' entry to the Armenian market will indefinitely be postponed.
Partner news
 Articles
‘Woman without paint is like food without salt’

History of makeup

 Most popular in the section
Armenia is 65th among 239 countries in terms of scientific journal impact
Armenia placed 114th among world’s richest and poorest countries: report
Armenia to build ropeway in popular tourist destination Garni
Armenia named "not free" in terms of press freedom
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
China tightens border controls with North Korea Beijing's action reflects a growing awareness about the urgent need for China to pressure North Korea into halting its testing of missiles and nuclear bombs.
EU presses Erdogan over Turkey's human rights record in Brussels Erdogan's visit to Brussels, where he was also due to attend a NATO summit, comes at a time of strain in EU-Turkey relations.
Luc Besson's "Valerian and City of Thousand Planets" final trailer (video) Valerian and Laureline are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe.
“GOT” new pics reunite the Starks, final season episode count revealed In this upcoming seven-episode season 7 of the hit HBO series, showrunner David Benioff promises that "everybody steps up their game this season."