Regional Energy Summit kicks off in Georgian capital

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Regional Energy Summit kicked off in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, with the officials set to discuss regional energy infrastructure to promote trade and safe supply of electricity.

Georgia’s minister of energy Kakha Kaladze opened the event, noting that the latter continues the trans-border energy trade summit and last year’s events.

Turkey’s energy and natural resources ministry official, the US and Turkish envoys, representatives of the Georgian government, private and state-owned energy companies and scientists are participating in the summit.

Hayk Harutyunyan, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources of Armenia, is also attending the event.

“At the summit, I spoke about the significance of regional trade for energy development, as well as the necessity of identifying the obstacles hindering trans-border trade. I also presented Armenia’s energy sector, its achievements, as well as ongoing and future investments programs, and the market liberalization process,” Harutyunyan stated.

The summit is held with the assistance of the Georgian energy ministry, the USAID, G4G and EU4Energy.