Google's “Personal” tab filters out everything but your own content
May 27, 2017 - 11:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google has long surfaced personalized results from Gmail, Photos, and other services in Search when it is relevant to a query. There is now a new “Personal” tab (via Search Engine Roundtable) on the web and mobile to quickly see these results from your various Google apps, 9to5Google reports.
“Personal” is the newest filter in Google Search that helps users fine-tune results by content type, like Images, News, Shopping, etc. Depending on the query, Google usually reorders the tabs to list the most relevant filters first.
However, for the moment, it appears that the Personal tab is always the last item in the “More” menu. This is the case through multiple search terms that readily bring up Gmail and Calendar cards in the main “All” tab.
The most common result that appears under Personal are messages from Gmail, with around 10 messages appearing in a card. Tapping one will immediately open the full message in a tab, with the option to load in Gmail.
Results from Calendar and Photos work similarly, with the latter immediately opening up the image, with a “View all Google Photos results” link at the bottom of the card offering to perform a full search in Photos.
Similar to the rest of Google Search, ads do appear in the Personal tab, but at the very bottom underneath cards and results on the web.
The Personal tab appears to be widely rolled out, with users first seeing the filter yesterday. Available on the web and mobile, it does not appear in the Google app for Android.
