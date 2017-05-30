// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

OSCE Secretary General to visit Armenia May 30

OSCE Secretary General to visit Armenia May 30
May 30, 2017 - 12:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier will visit Armenia Tuesday, May 30 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

A meeting with Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan is on Zannier’s visit agenda, as well as a meeting with Nalbandian to be followed by a joint press conference.

Post-election math

Split of opposition votes

