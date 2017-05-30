OSCE Secretary General to visit Armenia May 30

“Paddington 2” family comedy unveils star-studded first teaser (video) In "Paddington 2", the Peruvian bear does a series of bizarre jobs to buy a perfect present for Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday. In "Paddington 2", the Peruvian bear does a series of bizarre jobs to buy a perfect present for Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday.

Karlovy Vary lineup to feature Krauze, Ovashvili, Khlebnikov Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck will receive the festival’s President’s Award. The event runs June 30 to July 8. Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck will receive the festival’s President’s Award. The event runs June 30 to July 8.

The father of Android says it has “forced us to fight” with technology “Rubin has some core principles for his company that would make the two-billion-device Android ecosystem a lot better,” The Verge said. “Rubin has some core principles for his company that would make the two-billion-device Android ecosystem a lot better,” The Verge said.