OSCE Secretary General to visit Armenia May 30
May 30, 2017 - 12:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier will visit Armenia Tuesday, May 30 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.
A meeting with Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan is on Zannier’s visit agenda, as well as a meeting with Nalbandian to be followed by a joint press conference.
