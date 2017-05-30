John Boyega shows Finn's new weapon in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

PanARMENIAN.Net - John Boyega has taken to his Instagram account to share an intriguing video featuring his character's new blaster in the anticipated "Star Wars: The Last Jedi",AceShowbiz said. Boyega proudly announces in the caption that he is the "proud owner of Finn's blaster."

We can see that Boyega is showing off the practical effects of the blaster in the video. The weapon has a sleek design and produces brilliant blue light.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" teaser has revealed that Finn is still healing from fatal injury he received from Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) back in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". Boyega has given a few details about Finn's condition in "The Last Jedi", explaining that it may take some time for Finn to get back on his feet.

"Finn's in a bad way at the end of 'VII'. He has a lot of issues. He got slashed with a saber, and that took him down real hard, so he's in a coma," the actor tells Entertainment Weekly. "That suit, that whole thing helps him to recover. But we're not sure whether that means he'll wake up."

He later adds, "There's some additional few things that need to be done to make him mobile. He's definitely in a place where he needs some help."

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit U.S. theaters on December 15. Mark Hamill will reprise his role as Luke Skywalker, while Carrie Fisher had finished filming her scenes as General Leia before she passed away last December. Other returning cast members include Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis. Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran are among the new cast members.