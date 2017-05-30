John Boyega shows Finn's new weapon in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
May 30, 2017 - 12:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - John Boyega has taken to his Instagram account to share an intriguing video featuring his character's new blaster in the anticipated "Star Wars: The Last Jedi",AceShowbiz said. Boyega proudly announces in the caption that he is the "proud owner of Finn's blaster."
We can see that Boyega is showing off the practical effects of the blaster in the video. The weapon has a sleek design and produces brilliant blue light.
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" teaser has revealed that Finn is still healing from fatal injury he received from Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) back in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". Boyega has given a few details about Finn's condition in "The Last Jedi", explaining that it may take some time for Finn to get back on his feet.
"Finn's in a bad way at the end of 'VII'. He has a lot of issues. He got slashed with a saber, and that took him down real hard, so he's in a coma," the actor tells Entertainment Weekly. "That suit, that whole thing helps him to recover. But we're not sure whether that means he'll wake up."
He later adds, "There's some additional few things that need to be done to make him mobile. He's definitely in a place where he needs some help."
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit U.S. theaters on December 15. Mark Hamill will reprise his role as Luke Skywalker, while Carrie Fisher had finished filming her scenes as General Leia before she passed away last December. Other returning cast members include Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis. Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran are among the new cast members.
Top stories
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
The father of Android says it has “forced us to fight” with technology “Rubin has some core principles for his company that would make the two-billion-device Android ecosystem a lot better,” The Verge said.
Dell’s Inspiron 27 7000 all-in-one ready for VR Dell is launching one such machine in the form of the Inspiron 27 7000, which packs all of the ports you'll need to push pixels to an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive.
Hundreds of homes destroyed as storm hits Bangladesh Many of the 22,000 people on Cox's Bazar's Moheshkahli Island, where 10,000 people died in a cyclone in 1991, moved to shelters.
Euro zone May economic sentiment drops after near ten-year high in April The drop in sentiment was mostly driven by less optimism in the services sector, the largest in the euro zone, which dropped to 13.0 in May from 14.2 in April.