ACBA Bank, Microsoft to contribute to SME digitalization in Armenia

May 30, 2017 - 15:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK and Microsoft office in Armenia signed a memorandum to boost competitiveness and cooperation with Armenia’s SMEs.

In particular, the document envisages adding business training and business digitalization to ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK’s SME development program.

Also, a Business Digitalization section, to feature information about business digitalization, its advantages and new opportunities, was created on sme.acba.am portal.

