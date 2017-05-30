ACBA Bank, Microsoft to contribute to SME digitalization in Armenia
May 30, 2017 - 15:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK and Microsoft office in Armenia signed a memorandum to boost competitiveness and cooperation with Armenia’s SMEs.
In particular, the document envisages adding business training and business digitalization to ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK’s SME development program.
Also, a Business Digitalization section, to feature information about business digitalization, its advantages and new opportunities, was created on sme.acba.am portal.
