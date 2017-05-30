“Paddington 2” family comedy unveils star-studded first teaser

PanARMENIAN.Net - StudioCanal UK has released the first teaser for "Paddington 2", which offers a fresh look at the lovable Peruvian bear Paddington as well the Brown family, AceShowbiz said. Also featured in the teaser is Hugh Grant, who is joining returning cast members Ben Whishaw, Imelda Staunton, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Peter Capaldi for the sequel.

In "Paddington 2", the Peruvian bear does a series of bizarre jobs to buy a perfect present for Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday. The first part of the teaser sees Paddington becoming a window cleaner. Grant, who plays "a vain, charming acting legend whose star has fallen somewhat in recent years," is later glimpsed. He is standing in the middle of what looks like a theme park.

Some details in the teaser hint that Paddington will also work as cook and circus performer. It also hints that the bear finally manages to buy the gift, which unfortunately gets stolen by a thief later on. Thus, Paddington and the Browns start to make some attempts to find the thief.

The sequel of the family film "Paddington" is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on January 12, 2018. Heyday Films and StudioCanal are teaming up for "Paddington 2", with David Heyman producing. Paul King returns to helm the film from a script he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby.

The first movie saw the Peruvian bear getting lost in Paddington station in London. He later met the Brown family, who offered him a temporary home. The film was released in late 2014 and earned nearly $270 million worldwide.