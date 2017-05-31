Dozens killed, injured as powerful car bombs explodes in Afghan capital
May 31, 2017 - 10:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A powerful car bomb exploded in the center of Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, May 31 killing or wounding dozens of people and sending clouds of black smoke into the sky above the presidential palace and foreign embassies, officials said, according to Reuters.
Basir Mujahid, a spokesman for Kabul police, said several people were killed and wounded in the blast near the fortified entrance to the German embassy.
"It was a car bomb near the German embassy, but there are several other important compounds and offices near there too. It is hard to say what the exact target is," Mujahid said.
The explosion shattered windows and blew doors off their hinges in houses hundreds of meters (yards) away.
A public health spokesman said at least 67 wounded people had been taken to hospitals around Kabul.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. A spokesman for Taliban insurgents said he was gathering information.
Violence around Afghanistan has been rising throughout the year, as the Taliban push to defeat the U.S.-backed government and reimpose Islamic law after their 2001 ouster in a Washington-backed invasion.
Since most international troops withdrew at the end of 2014, the Taliban have gained ground and now control or contest about 40 percent of the country, according to U.S. estimates, though President Ashraf Ghani's government holds all provincial centers.
U.S. President Donald Trump is due to decide soon on a recommendation to send 3,000 to 5,000 more troops to bolster the small NATO training force and U.S. counter-terrorism mission now totaling just over 10,000.
The commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, told a congressional hearing earlier this year that he needed several thousand more troops to help Afghan forces break a "stalemate" with the Taliban.
Top stories
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
Partner news
Latest news
Wassily Kandinsky painting appears at auction for the 1st time Kandinsky’s art had a profound impact on the artists of the Russian avant-garde, from Constructivism to Suprematism.
Rise Against tease what to expect from tour with Deftones The band’s new album “Wolves” is due for release on June 9. They will then tour North America through June and early July with the nu-metal band.
Arcade Fire add dates to their European tour In January, they unveiled their first new track in two years, a Mavis Staples collaboration called “I Give You Power”.
Nominations open for 2018 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity The call-to-nominate comes one day after the 2017 Aurora Prize was presented to Dr. Tom Catena at a ceremony in Yerevan.