Intel adopts e-SIM to support Microsoft's connected PC vision
May 31, 2017 - 12:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - PCs are making a comeback, if the news out of Computex 2017 is any indication, and Microsoft wants to make sure they're all constantly connected. To support that vision, Intel is making its current and future modems compatible with e-SIMs, so future laptops can connect to LTE networks without physical SIM-card trays. That's because the technology you'd typically find in a SIM card will be embedded into its modems, so you can connect your machine just by entering a phone number and avoid having to fiddle with a tiny tray, Engadget said.
The chip maker says it is working on validating "e-SIM-enabled always-connected platforms with multiple carriers using the Intel XMMTM 7260 modem and our upcoming Intel XMM 7360 modem." At its keynote, Microsoft announced a slew of carriers that will support the e-SIM devices, including T-Mobile, AT&T, Vodafone and other international service providers. The always connected PC project is another part of the two brands' Project Evo collaboration to deliver Windows devices across multiple product categories. So this could mean e-SIM-enabled speakers or VR headsets in future, too.
