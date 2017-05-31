Lufthansa Group seeks to expand presence in Armenia
May 31, 2017 - 13:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lufthansa Group is planning to expand its presence in Armenia, Ronald Schulz, Senior Director at Lufthansa Group and Head of Liaison Office for the Russian Federation and CIS, said Tuesday, May 31 at the meeting with Sergey Avetisyan, Chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia, ARKA reports,
Lufthansa Group is represented in Armenia’s market by two air companies – Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, which together service eight flights a week.
Schulz said that the corporation will consider the Armenian market for expanding its activity in the country and will also discuss room for operating its flights in the daytime.
Avetisyan, in turn, told the Lufthansa representative about programs that are being implemented in Armenia to improve business environment in aviation.
Stressing the importance of the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement between the European Union and Armenia, he said that it will have positive impact on the air companies which have long been working with Armenia, allowing them to increase the frequency of their flights.
On December 1, 2016, the Council of the European Union upheld the European Commission’s intention to negotiate with Armenia over the latter’s accession to the EU common air space. The agreement envisages liberalization of flights for all EU countries.
Top stories
Armenia's foreign debt amounts to $4.3 billion as of March 2017, while that of the central bank totaled $517.9 million.
According to Vardanyan, IDeA and its partners and donors have since 2007 invested more than $550 million in various projects in Armenia.
As the National Statistical Service reports, imports to Armenia totaled $803.7 million, registering a 17.9% increase year-on-yea
75.8 million kWh of Armenian electricity have been shipped to the Georgian market in the first quarter of 2017.
Partner news
Latest news
“Godzilla vs. Kong” taps “Blair Witch” hemer Adam Wingard Wingard last directed a reboot of “Blair Witch” and recently wrapped “Death Note,” Netflix’s adaptation of the horror manga and his biggest production to date.
NVIDIA seeks to build better robots with the Isaac Initiative The plan, according to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, is to make it easier for developers to build robots. And a big part of that is having robots train themselves.
Reddit continues to reshape itself, adds location tagging In April, Reddit announced that it would also be moving away from its cascading style sheets, which is what subreddit moderators use to personalize their communities.
Euro zone inflation slows by more than expected in May Energy prices increased by 4.6 percent year-on-year in May, Eurostat estimated, from a 7.6 percent rise in April.