Lufthansa Group seeks to expand presence in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lufthansa Group is planning to expand its presence in Armenia, Ronald Schulz, Senior Director at Lufthansa Group and Head of Liaison Office for the Russian Federation and CIS, said Tuesday, May 31 at the meeting with Sergey Avetisyan, Chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia, ARKA reports,

Lufthansa Group is represented in Armenia’s market by two air companies – Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, which together service eight flights a week.

Schulz said that the corporation will consider the Armenian market for expanding its activity in the country and will also discuss room for operating its flights in the daytime.

Avetisyan, in turn, told the Lufthansa representative about programs that are being implemented in Armenia to improve business environment in aviation.

Stressing the importance of the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement between the European Union and Armenia, he said that it will have positive impact on the air companies which have long been working with Armenia, allowing them to increase the frequency of their flights.

On December 1, 2016, the Council of the European Union upheld the European Commission’s intention to negotiate with Armenia over the latter’s accession to the EU common air space. The agreement envisages liberalization of flights for all EU countries.