Paris to host Art of Armenia auction featuring ancient artifacts
June 1, 2017 - 16:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Paris will host an Art of Armenia auction featuring rare Armenian artifacts: carpets, paintings, books, ancient cutlery and jewelry.
The event, to be organized by Leclere auction house, is due on June 2.
Among the lots featured are a bronze helmet of the King of Urartu Sarduri II (764 -735 B.C.) with a starting price of €55 000, a silver tetradrachm of King Tigranes the Great (starting price €7000-8000), a prayer book Tonatsuyts (14th-15th century) with a starting price of €45 000-50 000 as well as a renowned painting by Ivan Ayvazovsky, Tragedy in the Sea of Marmara (starting price €200 000).
S. Korea's leader sends aide to U.S. to quell fears over anti-missile system Moon ordered an investigation this week into why his office had not been informed about the deployment of four more launchers for the U.S. THAAD system.