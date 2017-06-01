Paris to host Art of Armenia auction featuring ancient artifacts

PanARMENIAN.Net - Paris will host an Art of Armenia auction featuring rare Armenian artifacts: carpets, paintings, books, ancient cutlery and jewelry.

The event, to be organized by Leclere auction house, is due on June 2.

Among the lots featured are a bronze helmet of the King of Urartu Sarduri II (764 -735 B.C.) with a starting price of €55 000, a silver tetradrachm of King Tigranes the Great (starting price €7000-8000), a prayer book Tonatsuyts (14th-15th century) with a starting price of €45 000-50 000 as well as a renowned painting by Ivan Ayvazovsky, Tragedy in the Sea of Marmara (starting price €200 000).