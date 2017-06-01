“GOT” season 7 Stark family photo may reveal major spoiler
June 1, 2017 - 12:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The remaining Stark members recently gathered for the "Game of Thrones"-themed cover of Entertainment Weekly's latest issue. While we're all excited about the family reunion, there's a small hint of a major plot detail of the upcoming season 7 that you may have missed, AceShowbiz said.
In the magazine's cover and another image from this week's issue, Arya (Maisie Williams) is reunited with her sister Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) as well as brothers Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright). Eagle-eyed fans notice that the blade clipped to Arya's belt looks similar to the one belonging to Lord Petyr Baelish a.k.a. Little Finger (Aidan Gillen).
In the past, Little Finger bragged about the blade, saying that there was not another one like it in "the whole seven kingdoms." He even used the blade to threaten Arya's father Ned (Sean Bean) and brother Bran.
So, how did Arya get her hands on it? [SPOILER ALERT!] Speculation has arisen that Arya has a showdown with Little Finger and kills him, after all the horrible things he did to her family, particularly her sister Sansa, in the upcoming season 7.
As the official plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, you can take the latest tidbit with a grain of salt, AceShowbiz said. "Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres on July 16 on HBO.
Top stories
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
NASA’s 1st mission to touch the sun to launch in 2018 NASA still has some work to do testing the Parker Solar Probe before it's ready to go, but it won't be too long before it heads to the sun.
Amazon Echo supports iCloud calendars ahead of Siri speaker Right now, rumors are swirling of Apple developing a Siri-based smart speaker that could launch as soon as June 5, at WWDC.
Uber reports $708M loss as revenues grow The San Francisco-based company said that its losses in the first quarter narrowed to $708 million from $991 million in the previous three-month period.
Japan launches satellite in bid for super accurate geolocation system The first satellite was put into orbit in 2010 and the third and fourth are to be launched by March 2018 to start the service.