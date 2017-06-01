“GOT” season 7 Stark family photo may reveal major spoiler

PanARMENIAN.Net - The remaining Stark members recently gathered for the "Game of Thrones"-themed cover of Entertainment Weekly's latest issue. While we're all excited about the family reunion, there's a small hint of a major plot detail of the upcoming season 7 that you may have missed, AceShowbiz said.

In the magazine's cover and another image from this week's issue, Arya (Maisie Williams) is reunited with her sister Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) as well as brothers Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright). Eagle-eyed fans notice that the blade clipped to Arya's belt looks similar to the one belonging to Lord Petyr Baelish a.k.a. Little Finger (Aidan Gillen).

In the past, Little Finger bragged about the blade, saying that there was not another one like it in "the whole seven kingdoms." He even used the blade to threaten Arya's father Ned (Sean Bean) and brother Bran.

So, how did Arya get her hands on it? [SPOILER ALERT!] Speculation has arisen that Arya has a showdown with Little Finger and kills him, after all the horrible things he did to her family, particularly her sister Sansa, in the upcoming season 7.

As the official plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, you can take the latest tidbit with a grain of salt, AceShowbiz said. "Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres on July 16 on HBO.