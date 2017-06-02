// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Angelina Jolie may star in Universal's “Bride of Frankenstein”

June 2, 2017 - 12:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Angelina Jolie may join star-studded Universal Monster Universe/Dark Universe, which has tapped Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem to star in several of its horror projects. As AceShowbiz reports citing The Hollywood Reporter, Universal "wants" Jolie to star in "Bride of Frankenstein", which will be directed by "Beauty and the Beast (2017)" helmer Bill Condon. It is said that the studio is eyeing her to play the eponymous Bride.

However, the negotiations with Jolie haven't begun yet, despite "Bride of Frankenstein" being the only Dark Universe film after "The Mummy" which already has a release date. "Bride" is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on February 14, 2019.

Another report said that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is eyed for a role in Universal's monster project. "The Fate of the Furious" actor is reportedly considered to star in "The Wolfman Reboot", but there hasn't been any announcement from Universal about the matter.

Universal Monster Universe will have "The Mummy" as its first installment. The movie, starring Cruise as Nick Morton and Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll, will hit U.S. theaters on June 9. Cruise's character will recur in the monsterverse, while Crowe's character, who heads a secret society called Prodigium, will connect the iconic horor characters within the universe.

The following installments of Dark Universe will include "Frankenstein (2017)", "Creature from the Black Lagoon" and "The Invisible Man (2018)". Depp will star in "Invisible Man", while "Frankenstein" will feature Bardem.

