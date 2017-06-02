Lorde rolls out her latest single, “Perfect Places”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lorde has released her latest single, titled ‘Perfect Places’, NME reports.

Ella Yelich-O’Connor will release her long-awaited second album ‘Melodrama‘ on June 16. She has already shared two songs from it – ‘Green Light‘ and ‘Liability‘ – while she has also performed another new track, ‘Homemade Dynamite‘, live.

She has now unveiled her album’s closing track ‘Perfect Places’.

Lorde recently revealed that the next song to be unveiled from ‘Melodrama’ is the best thing she’s ever written and ‘sounds like nothing else she’s ever done’.

“Fine tuning the plan for the whole year,” she wrote on Twitter. “Holy shit you guys have no idea there’s so much cool stuff coming…all these beautiful insane moments – AH you’re gonna die.”

She added: “And the music… this next song is like my favourite thing I’ve ever done. It truly sounds like nothing I’ve heard in the best way.”

During a recent interview, Lorde explained what it’s like to have synaesthesia.

“It’s hard to explain this to people who don’t have synaesthesia because they don’t know any different,” she said. “For a long time I assumed that people had a colour for each day of the week or for all of their friends’ names. Then you just realise, ‘no, you’re just weird – that’s your own name’. The work that I do is very much a reflection of the inside of my brain ‘translating the colours in her head’.”