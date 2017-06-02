Goethe Institute Center may open in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan met on Friday, June 2 Klaus-Dieter Lehman, the president of the Goethe Institute, Germany’s largest cultural institution, presidential press service reports.

Welcoming the guest, the president expressed hope for Mr. Lehman’s visit to open up a new chapter in Armenian-German cultural cooperation and help strengthen interstate relations between the two countries.

Noting that Armenia and Germany are marking the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year, President Sargsyan said he was pleased with fact that the Armenian-German relationship has been on the rise all through these years.

Armenia and Germany boast a high-level political dialogue and sustained inter-parliamentary relations. They are successfully developing bilateral trade and economic exchanges, cooperation in education and culture as supported by close interaction at the decentralized level.

The president cited the abovementioned factors as a good basis for the launch of advanced teaching of German in Armenia, which in turn will contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest. In this context, the interlocutors discussed the possibility of establishing the Goethe Institute Center in Armenia in parallel to the already operational German Language Center, which dates back to 2009.

The president further expressed readiness to provide state support for the project, should the parties reach a relevant agreement. For his part, Klaus-Dieter Lehmane assured that the Goethe Institute would do its utmost to boost cooperation with Armenia.