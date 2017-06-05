Turkish General who died in Sirnak helicopter crash fought in Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish army Major General Aydogan Aydin who was killed in a helicopter crash in Sirnak, has fought in the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) war on Azerbaijan’s side, a photograph released by ODA TV reveals.

Thirteen soldiers were killed when a helicopter crashed in the Senoba district of the southeastern province of Sirnak late on May 31.

The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.

The helicopter reportedly crashed after reaching an elevation of 300 meters before the ammunition on board exploded after a fire broke out.

Witnesses said they initially heard a loud explosion and so they went to the scene, where they saw exploding ammunition.