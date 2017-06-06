Taron-Avia launching regular Gyumri-Moscow flights
June 6, 2017 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian carrier Taron-Avia is launching regular flights from Gyumri to Moscow, the General Department of Civil Aviation said in a statement.
The company will carry out flights from Shirak airport in Armenia's second biggest city to the Russian capital every Friday starting from June 30.
Furthermore, it will start flying to Moscow twice a week starting from July 23.
Armenia’s second certified air carrier, Taron-Avia reportedly has a fleet of three Boeing-737 aircraft.
Shirak is an international airport serving Gyumri and the province of Shirak, Armenia. It is located about 5 km from the center of Gyumri. It is the second largest airport in the country after Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport.
