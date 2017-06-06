“Suicide Squad 2” filming may begin next year
June 6, 2017 - 17:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - DC's "Suicide Squad 2" may start filming soon. According to Rick Flag depicter Joel Kinnaman, the script is currently being written and the movie may begin its production some time in 2018, AceShowbiz said.
"As far as I know they're writing the script, and I think the plan is to shoot it sometime in 2018, but that could change," says Kinnaman to The Hollywood Reporter. "I think I'll definitely come back for it," he continues.
Unfortunately, as much as Kinnaman wants director David Ayer to return to the director's seat, it seems unlikely, as Ayer is currently comitted to direct "Suicide Squad" spin-off "Gotham City Sirens". "Ultimately, I'd love for David Ayer to direct it, but if he doesn't want to direct it then someone who is great with character and that's able to ground the story and maybe put these characters in a more normal situation," Kinnaman says. "It would be really interesting to see these crazy characters interact with regular people as well," he adds.
Kinnaman's role in "Suicide Squad" was originally set to be played by Tom Hardy, but the actor couldn't make it due to scheduling conflicts, as he was attached to star in "The Revenant" at that time. In "Suicide Squad", Rick Flag was tasked by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to lead the Suicide Squad during field mission. His own goal was to free June Moone (Cara Delevingne), whom he falls in love with, from the Enchantress.
Despite poor reviews, "Suicide Squad" gained a commercial success by earning $745.6 million worldwide back in 2016. The movie also starred Jared Leto, Will Smith, Ike Barinholtz and Jai Courtney.
