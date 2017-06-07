VivaCell-MTS hosts youth from Iran and Georgia

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS' recent Open Doors event hosted young people from Iran and Georgia, who had arrived in Armenia in the framework of a program organized by Leadership School.

Through live interaction, active and promising young people familiarized with the developments in the areas of entrepreneurship and newest technologies in Armenia.

The guests had an orientation visit to the main operational centers of VivaCell-MTS, including the Call Center, and learned about the work specifics of the Technical Department and the service centers. VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian accompanied the guests during the tour which ended with a Q/A session.

The youth also got acquainted with the internal functions of the company, work procedures, and the main technological developments.

“Young people’s interest in the basics of responsible business management is welcome. Their readiness to act with confidence and to bring their ideas into life is particularly valuable. I am glad that our country’s experience in new technologies and communication can be useful for its neighbors, too,” Yirikian said.

The Leadership School Foundation has organized exchange of experience for young entrepreneurs and students arriving from Iran and Georgia as part of its regional development programs. While in Armenia, the young people have learned about the development trends of the country, prominent figures of the sector, as well the operating organizations.