Australia economy marks record 26 years recession-free
June 7, 2017 - 12:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Australia marked a world-record 26 years without a recession Wednesday, June 7 after official figures showed another quarter of economic expansion, but analysts warned of uncertain times ahead as growth slows, AFP reports.
The reading beat expectations, with some analysts predicting a contraction following a category four cyclone in late March as well as weak trade figures and tepid wages growth.
The economy grew 0.3 percent in the three months to March for an annual rate of 1.7 percent, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said.
However, while the annual rate was above forecasts -- lifting the Australian dollar -- it was well down from 2.4 percent in the previous quarter.
"In the context of the past few years, it is still a fairly weak outcome," JP Morgan economist Tom Kennedy told AFP of the latest figures. "The real issue is that consumption is still pretty soft even though the saving rate fell... and (capital expenditure) was flat, still not doing anything.
"That's really important for the Australian economy so the domestic drivers of growth in Australia are still pretty underwhelming."
Australia last recorded two negative quarters of economic growth in March and June 1991, before enjoying 103 quarters without a recession to equal the record run set by the Netherlands, which ended in 2008.
Australia has also benefited from China's economic growth and hunger for natural resources, which led to an unprecedented mining investment boom and record commodity prices.
Top stories
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
Partner news
Latest news
“Fantastic Beasts 2” to see teen Dumbledore, teen Newt & teen Grindelwald The adult version of Newt, Grindelwald and Leta are portrayed by Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp and Zoe Kravitz respectively in the franchise.
Apple makes iPhone screen fixes easier: Reuters By the end of 2017, Apple will to put its proprietary machines for mending cracked iPhone glass in 25 countries.
Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore fall in love in “Blind” trailer (video) The movie marks the first directorial project of Michael Mailer, who previously produced "Lost in Florence", "To Kill an American" and "A Little Game".
MIT's $10,000 robotic furniture making its way to small homes Originally called CityHome, Ori is a single unit that looks like a large wooden cabinet meant for small homes, condos and apartments.