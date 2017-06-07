Armenian ARFD chief “in no hurry” to comment on PM change rumors
June 7, 2017 - 14:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of the parliamentary faction of the Armenian Revolutioary Federation Dashnaktsutyun (ARFD) said he is in no hurry to predict whether prime minister Karen Karapetyan will further hold his post after 2018.
“We’ll see when 2018 arrives, I can’t predict the future like you can,” Armen Rustamyan told reporters on Wednesday, June 7, according to Aysor.am.
Also, he cited positive developments during the recent months due to the government’s activity as “substantial,” but said it’s too early for predictions.
Earlier, both president Serzh Sargsyan and Repulican Party (RPA) spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov refuted media speculations that Karapetyan has submitted a resignation letter or is going to be replaced.
