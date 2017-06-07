Ischia Festival to honor Italian-American icon Armand Assante

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Ischia Global Film and Music Festival has announced their first big award. Italian-American actor Armand Assante will receive the fest’s 2017 Ischia Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his career in film and television, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The festival will also honor Assante’s latest film, Ulugh Beg: The Man Who Unlocked the Universe with their Best Documentary Award.

“The Italian-American icon Armand Assante, a four-time Golden Globe nominee and Primetime Emmy-winner, is a true acting legend,” said festival founder and producer Pascal Vicedomini.

The New York City-born Assante has appeared in more than 90 films and TV shows over a 40-year career and won an Emmy for best actor in a miniseries for his role as the eponymous mobster John Gotti in 1996's Gotti. Assante has worked alongside everyone from Sylvester Stallone (Judge Dredd, The Lords of Flatbush) to Denzel Washington (American Gangster).

Ulugh Beg, directed by Bakhodir Yuldashev, examines the life of the 15th-Century astronomer who ruled Transoxania, Central Asia from 1411-1449 AD. Vincent Cassel and Francisco Ovalle also star. Uzbekistan’s ambassador to UNESCO, Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva, and her husband, Timur Tillyaev, produced the film to explore Ulugh Beg’s groundbreaking celestial discoveries.

The 15th annual Ischia Global Film and Music Festival takes place off the coast of Naples from July 9-16. The week will host a variety of film premieres, master classes and concerts. The festival’s honorary board this year includes Mark Canton, Dante Ferretti and Francesca Lo Schiavo, Paul Haggis, Bille August and Luis E. Bacalov.