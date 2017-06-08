Pixar’s “Coco” trailer offers a better look at the land of the dead

PanARMENIAN.Net - Pixar has released a new trailer for its upcoming animated film "Coco". The trailer offers a better look at the Land of the Dead visited by lead character Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) and his meeting with his deceased family in the dead realm, AceShowbiz said.

"Once every year our ancestors come back to our world to see family and friends. But no living person has ever visited their world...until now," says a voiceover. The trailer later shows a scene where Miguel strums the guitar of his favorite late musician and is eventually transported into the stunning Land of the Dead.

There is a bunch of skeletal figures in the realm and their activities are seemingly similar to those who are living, such as riding train, shopping and so on. They even have parties and festivities, where Miguel meets up with his deceased family. "Remind me how I know you?" asks Miguel to a group of skeletal figures. Someone replies, "They're your family!"

Judging from the trailers, it seems like "Coco" will have similar vibe with Guillermo del Toro's "The Book of Life", a 2014 animated movie which also revolved around Day of the Dead/La Muerte, AceShowbiz said. Day of the Dead is a Mexican and Latin American holiday which is celebrated to honor those who passed away.

Prior to the release of the new trailer, Pixar announced all-Latino voice cast of the upcoming film. Among the cast members are Benjamin Bratt (Ernesto de la Cruz), and Gael Garcia Bernal (Hector the trickster).

"Coco" is set to hit U.S. theaters on November 22.