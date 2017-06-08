Pixar’s “Coco” trailer offers a better look at the land of the dead (video)
June 8, 2017 - 11:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pixar has released a new trailer for its upcoming animated film "Coco". The trailer offers a better look at the Land of the Dead visited by lead character Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) and his meeting with his deceased family in the dead realm, AceShowbiz said.
"Once every year our ancestors come back to our world to see family and friends. But no living person has ever visited their world...until now," says a voiceover. The trailer later shows a scene where Miguel strums the guitar of his favorite late musician and is eventually transported into the stunning Land of the Dead.
There is a bunch of skeletal figures in the realm and their activities are seemingly similar to those who are living, such as riding train, shopping and so on. They even have parties and festivities, where Miguel meets up with his deceased family. "Remind me how I know you?" asks Miguel to a group of skeletal figures. Someone replies, "They're your family!"
Judging from the trailers, it seems like "Coco" will have similar vibe with Guillermo del Toro's "The Book of Life", a 2014 animated movie which also revolved around Day of the Dead/La Muerte, AceShowbiz said. Day of the Dead is a Mexican and Latin American holiday which is celebrated to honor those who passed away.
Prior to the release of the new trailer, Pixar announced all-Latino voice cast of the upcoming film. Among the cast members are Benjamin Bratt (Ernesto de la Cruz), and Gael Garcia Bernal (Hector the trickster).
"Coco" is set to hit U.S. theaters on November 22.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
Facebook's new maps to help responders during natural disasters In order to achieve this, Facebook has created three different types of maps to help authorities track down survivors after a natural disaster.
Amazon lent $1 billion to third-party sellers to boost sales Amazon's loans range from $1,000 to $750,000. Sellers have said interest rates are between 6 percent and 14 percent.
IBM's computing power to tackle the world's biggest problems Science for Social Good covers issues like improving emergency aid and combating the opioid crisis, and the projects all use AI to develop solutions.
Armenian parliament approves anti-corruption bill in first reading NA deputy speaker and co-author of the bill Arpine Hovhannisyan said that opposition parties will be able to nominate a candidate by consensus.